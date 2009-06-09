Cricket Dyson urges caution after huge win NOTTINGHAM, England (CMC):



Most West Indies fans were thrilled to see and hear that their side had conquered a quality team like Australia in their opening match last Saturday in the ICC World Twenty20 Championship.



But their coach, John Dyson, has urged caution and noted that his side will be taking it one step at a time as they seek to advance through the Super Eight stage of the competition.



"What we are doing at the moment is just trying to concentrate on the job and continue to play good cricket," said Dyson.



Chris Gayle smashed a typically belligerent 88 from 50 balls to earn the Man-of-the-Match award and lead West Indies to a convincing seven-wicket victory over Australia.



Dyson, however, indicated his side was looking to improve on some of the deficiencies identified in the opener - particularly their fielding - and maintain the momentum from the superb first-round win over Australia.



One match at a time



"We know what we have to do and what we plan to do is to play each match as it comes and take it one match at a time," he said.



"We don't what to get ahead of ourselves. We will be looking to play extremely well and try to win each match."



The victory on Saturday brought back memories of the West Indies" triumph in the 2004 Champions Trophy when they similarly emerged from a failed campaign around England.



"The team has worked hard," he said. "The amount of time we have had in England has helped.



"As I have said previously, if we play to our potential, we are a very good team. We have some devastating players in our team and we are feeling confident."



Australia found out how destructive West Indies can be when Gayle blasted six fours and six sixes, and Andre Fletcher struck 53 off 32 balls, as the Caribbean side successfully chased 170 for victory in the third match of the competition at The Oval in London.



West Indies face Sri Lanka in their final Group C match tomorrow at Trent Bridge.



