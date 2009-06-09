Cricket 'It was one of my best innings' Jermaine Lannaman, Gleaner Writer



Kingston Tigers' wicketkeeper batsman, Chadwick Walton, continued his fine form this season when he slammed a majestic 179 not out against Melbourne Kangaroos, albeit in a losing cause for first-innings points, in their Jamaica Super Cricket League clash that ended at Melbourne Oval on Sunday.



Batting like a man possessed, Walton, in a 192-ball knock, cracked 14 sixes and seven fours as the Tigers, behind on first innings by 62 runs, rallied to post 330 for nine, declared, in their second innings of the drawn encounter.



As a matter of fact, had it not been for the Kangaroos' Andre McCarthy (44) and captain Carlton Baugh Jr (32), the Tigers could have pulled off a dramatic come-from-behind win as the hosts, set 268 for victory in two sessions, were holding on at 159 for six.



An important innings



"It's an important innings as the team needed it," said the 23-year-old Walton, who was scoring his second century of the season. He has also made scores of 95 and 84 not out in previous matches.



"It's one of my best Super League innings ever. It's my highest score, it was not out, it was against one of the better teams and it is highest score by a batsman this season," he added.



Final scores: Kingston 123 (Ashley Nurse 59; Nikita Miller 5-34, Yannick Elliott 3-40) & 330-9 dec (Walton 179 not out, Rawle Lewis 44; Nikita Miller 4-76, Tafari Williams 2-32). Melbourne 186 (John Ross-Campbell 64; Rawle Lewis 3-20, Boris Hutchinson 2-32) & 159-6 (Andre McCarthy 44, Carlton Baugh Jr 32; Ashley Nurse 2-49).



Second position



The result propelled Melbourne to 21 points and into second position, as Manchester Lions, who defeated the Trelawny Buccaneers (10 points) by 69 runs at Chedwin Park, rose to the top of the standings with 23 points.



Defending champions St Catherine Saints, who defeated St Elizabeth Warriors (8) by an innings at Alpart Oval, are third on 18, while Kingston (15) are fourth with one round of matches to go. Westmoreland Wizards (7) defeated Hanover Dolphins (4) on first innings at STETHS in the day's other encounter.



At Chedwin Park: Manchester 137 (Gary Graham 65, Krishmar Santokie 21; Ryan Hinds 4-34, Oshane Spence 2-21) & 275-9 dec (Gary Graham 109, Craigon Malcolm 47; Cordell Simpson 5-40, Kemar Allen 2-79). Trelawny 187 (Lloyd Davidson 60, Rajiv Service 46; Krishmar Santokie 6-69, Dwight Stewart 2-25) & 156 (Sergio Fedee 41, Ryan Hinds 35; Sheldon Powell 4-31, David Powell 2-37). Manchester 6 points; Trelawny 2 points.



At Alpart: St Elizabeth 95 (Damion Ebanks 35, Shawn Findlay 32; Odean Brown 5-20, Bevon Brown 2-11) & 30 (Conroy Miller 10; Odean Brown 5-4, Andre Russell 2-0, Jermaine Lawson 2-12). St Catherine 160 (Danza Hyatt 40, Odean Brown 35; Howard Powell 5-32, Ainsley Goss 4-43). St Catherine 6 points; St Elizabeth 0 pt.



At STETHS: Westmoreland 259 (Roal Wynter 51 not out, Nickoy Samuels 36; Omar Campbell 3-35, Aldane Samuels 2-46). Hanover 231 (Kadian McKenzie 80, Bruce Blackwood 39; Crafton Clarke 3-41, Myron Wilson 2-35.) Points: Match Drawn: Westmoreland 3 pts; Hanover 1 point. | Print Article



