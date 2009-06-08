Your Premier Jamaican Sports Portal

  Track And Field

Hydel blow away rivals to keep Champs title

posted: 2009-06-08 07:08:32

 
Anthony Foster, Gleaner Writer

Hydel, despite trailing their rivals for two straight days, easily retained their title at the Bigga/JISA Inter-Prep Schools Track and Field Championships, which ended at the National Stadium on Saturday.

Hydel tallied 294 points to finish ahead of day-two leaders Vaz (244.5) and Lannaman's (115).

Ardenne, who led after Thursday's opening day, finished fourth on 107.5 points, while Quest and Wolmer's (107 each) rounded off the top six.

Hydel's top athlete, Jordan James, who broke Class One records in the 200 metres (24.43 semis) and 400 (53.69) metres, all in Class One, competed his final years at this level on a high.

Champion boys

James, however, had to share the overall Champion Boy award with teammate Russel Dejour and St Catherine's Allen Shaquan.

Samara Spencer, also of Hydel,emerged the overall Champion Girl with 27 points. Spencer, who took the Class One girls' 100m in 13.41, won all her four events.

Hydel completely dominated the three-day championships and they accounted for five of the 10 class champion awards, while sharing one with St Catherine Prep.

The other class champions were to Sydney Marshall of Belair (18 points - Class Two boys); Nekeyah Martin of Ardenne and Shaunelle Wallace of Quest - Class Three girls; and Saquan Allen of St Catherine - Class Thre boys.

Hydel also dominated the records column, accounting for nine new marks.

Over 1,800 athletes participated in the three-day championships.

| Print Article



